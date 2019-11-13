Resident wins prize at quilt show

MADISON — A quilt created by Betty Ekern Suiter of Racine won a top award in the quilt contest at The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show at the Alliant Energy Center Sept. 5-7.
Ekern Suiter’s quilt “Joy of Creation” won third place in Category 2 (Hand Quilted Bed Sized Appliquéd or Other), with a cash prize of $200.
In 2019, quilters from more than two dozen states and provinces — as well as South Korea and Italy — submitted their best work for judging in this year’s 10-category judged and juried quilt contest.
All quilts accepted in the Quilt Contest — nearly 300 in 10 categories — made it through a rigorous selection process before going on display in the exhibit. The quilts were judged on visual impact and stitching technique.