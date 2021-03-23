Researching Kenosha black history is topic

RESEARCHING KENOSHA'S BLACK HISTORY

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside History Department is offering a seven-week course titled “Researching Kenosha’s Black History,” taught by Professor Edward Schmitt, beginning Monday, March 29.

“For us to begin learning, healing, and making progress as a community after the painful events of the last year, it is crucial to understand the essential contributions and challenges of Black Kenoshans throughout the city's history,” said Schmitt. “This course is a first step in collaboratively exploring and sharing that rich history more widely.”

In the wake of Kenosha being thrust into the spotlight, the course will look at the importance of trying to understand the historical experience of Black Kenoshans and the ways the city has navigated the urban racial tensions endemic to communities across the United States. Because there has been limited scholarly exploration of the Black experience in Kenosha, UW-Parkside is offering the seven-week course in an online format. Students will be working to collaboratively identify, share and reflect on a broad range of sources and voices on this topic.

This course is open either for university credit or for those interested in auditing. For more information or to register, contact Schmitt at schmitt@uwp.edu or the UW-Parkside Registrar's Office, registrar@uwp.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0