Remembering birthday of father of independent living movement

Like so many people of his generation, Ed Roberts (born Jan. 23, 1939) contracted the polio virus when he was a teen. He survived the illness, but to get around Roberts used a wheelchair, and at night he slept in an iron lung to help him breathe. Roberts was bright, and did well in school. As a high school senior he discovered he would not be allowed to graduate. He was missing what the school considered a core class. "Driver’s Education." Roberts fought with the school and the school board until they agreed to let him walk with his classmates, high school diploma in hand.

Roberts attended community college in California and then was admitted to UC Berkeley. Berkeley learned that Roberts had disabilities and tried to rescind his admission. He convinced Berkeley to honor their offer and his fight provided space for many other students with disabilities.

Roberts and his friends realized that people with disabilities needed a voice. They started the first Center for Independent Living (CIL) in 1972 in Berkeley. Staff were people with disabilities helping others advocate for themselves and breaking down barriers for all persons with disabilities.