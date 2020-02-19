Religion Today

WELCOME HOME SUNDAY
Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., will hold Welcome Home Sunday services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICES
These churches will hold Ash Wednesday services on Wednesday, Feb. 26:
- Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave., 7 p.m. The Chancel Choir will sing.
- Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. The congregation will be invited to impose ashes in the sign of a cross on a burlap banner that contains the image of a large cross which will continue to be displayed throughout the six weeks of Lent. A Lenten supper will be held at 5:30 p.m.
- Midweek Lent Series, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., 6:30 p.m. The Rev. John Roekle will preach on the theme, “Skirmishes,” and the Senior Choir will sing. “The Son of God Goes Forth to War” is the series title. Each midweek Lent service this year will focus on an aspect of our Savior-warrior as he is promised to us, fights our enemies for us and triumphs over them for us. The midweek services will go through April 1.
- Ashes to go at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., 7:45-8:45 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Mark McDonough will be standing outside the church to offer ashes for those who work or travel through Downtown Racine. People should enter the parking lot from Park Avenue, pull up by the double doors for their ashes and a prayer from McDonough and exit onto College Avenue.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 6:30 p.m, with Holy Communion. A light supper will be served at 5:15.
- Gregg Chapel Christian Methodist Church, 2237 Howe St., 4 p.m. prayer and anointing with ashes.
- Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3500 Lathrop Ave., 5:15 p.m.
- St. John's Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., 4:15 and 6:30 p.m. The 6:30 p.m. service will include music from the Handbell Choir titled "Jesus Priceless Treasure" and form the Senior Choir titled "Lord, Who Throughout These Forty Days." A soup and sandwich dinner will be provided by Thrivent Financial Services in-between services.
TAIZÉ SERVICE
First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., will hold a Taizé service at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. Taizé music emphasizes simple phrases, usually lines from Psalms or other pieces of scripture, repeated and sometimes sung in canon. But Taizé worship is more than music. Scripture, prayer, and silence come together in the Taizé experience to create a simple, deep encounter with God.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Great Re-imagining: Day of Reflection with Theodore Richards,” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Participants will reimagine their place in the world drawing from sources ranging from ancient to interspiritual and mystical traditions to contemporary science. They will then take a meditative turn hearing stories of journeys around the world. The $55 fee includes $10 non-refundable deposit, supplies and noon meal.
- “Lent: Meeting at the Well of Living Water,” 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The program description: As we begin, Jesus is about to meet the Woman of Samaria; the Woman is about to meet Jesus of Galilee. They do not yet know what a deep encounter this will be. Thus we gather this weekend. We do not know yet who else will be at the well, how the Holy One will welcome us, how we will be offered living water. The $175 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit, overnight accommodations and meals.
For more information or to register, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
