NEIGHBORHOOD BLOCK PARTY
Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Ave., will host its 18th annual neighborhood block party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Food will include brats, hot dogs, corn and picnic sides. Non-alcoholic beverages will be available. Magician Rick Allen will perform a show and an appearance is anticipated from the Racine Fire Department.
Cross — The Block Party Band will perform during the lunch hour. Activities include an inflatable bounce house and obstacle course, balloon toss, photo frame and door prizes. New and gently used books will be collected for the Cops 'N Kids and Books in Squads programs.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St., will host Vacation Bible School at 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 29-Aug. 1.
Vacation Bible School classes are open to all ages, including adults. Meals are included and will be served at 5:30 p.m.
The annual church cookout will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
ROAR VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave., Raymond, is offering Roar Vacation Bible School from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, July 29-Aug. 2, for children in K4 through fifth grades. Children will hear Bible stories, sing songs, create crafts, play games and enjoy snacks. There is no fee to attend. Registration forms are available at the church or on the church website, www.northcapelutheran.org. Call 262-835-2206 for more information.
MISSION VOLUNTEERS TO SPEAK
Members of a crew of 15 youth and adult volunteers returned from a mission trip to Appalachia last month and will share their experience at the 9 a.m. traditional and 10:30 a.m. contemporary services Sunday, July 28, at Christ Church, 5109 Washington Ave. The volunteers were in Leslie County, Ky., for a week as part of the Appalachia Service Project program to make homes safer, warmer and drier for families in need. They spent the week building an additional bedroom and bathroom onto an existing home. It's the 36th year Christ Church, a United Methodist congregation, has sent crews to support the work of ASP.
OUTDOOR WORSHIP AT FAIR
The fourth annual outdoor worship service offered during the Racine County Fair will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 28, in the Center Stage area at the fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. Pastors leading the service will be the Rev. Sue Leih from Yorkville United Methodist Church, the Rev. Amy Celikay from Caldwell United Methodist Church and the Rev. Robert Yarbrough from Union Grove United Methodist Church. Additional United Methodist churches joining in this combined service are Burlington, English Settlement and Waterford communities.
The theme of the fair is "An Udderly Good Time" and the theme of the service is “Udderly Devine." The Hims of Harmony men’s quintet from Yorkville UMC will bless the service with its music ministry.
Fair admission is $10 for ages 14 and older, $8 for senior citizens and $7 for ages 8-13. There is no charge for ages 7 and younger.
