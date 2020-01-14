Religion Today

ALPHA COURSE

An "Alpha Course" for adults will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1143 College Ave. It begins with breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by a brief film and discussion in small groups.

What started as a course for church members about commonly held basic beliefs has evolved into an introduction for those who are interested in faith. The course is described as “an opportunity to explore the meaning of life.”

Moe than 24 million people have taken the "Alpha Course" in more than 100 countries and in over 100 languages. The course began in Britain and is being run around the world by various Christian denominations.

Free parking is available in the lot north of the church. Reservations are requested for food planning purposes by calling the church at 262-633-6039 and leaving a message.

