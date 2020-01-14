Religion Today

ALPHA COURSE
An "Alpha Course" for adults will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1143 College Ave. It begins with breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by a brief film and discussion in small groups.
What started as a course for church members about commonly held basic beliefs has evolved into an introduction for those who are interested in faith. The course is described as “an opportunity to explore the meaning of life.”
Moe than 24 million people have taken the "Alpha Course" in more than 100 countries and in over 100 languages. The course began in Britain and is being run around the world by various Christian denominations.
Free parking is available in the lot north of the church. Reservations are requested for food planning purposes by calling the church at 262-633-6039 and leaving a message.
RABBI TO BE HONORED
Beth Israel Sinai, 3009 Washington Ave., will honor Rabbi Martyn Adelberg during a Shabbat service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, followed by Kiddush. He will be honored for 20 years of service to Beth Israel Sinai. Reservations are required by Jan. 20 by calling Beth Israel Sinai at 262-633-7093. Donations are accepted.
NO REGRETS MEN’S CONFERENCE
The 2020 No Regrets Men’s Conference will be streamed live in high definition from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St., Kenosha. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for registration, packet pickup and continental breakfast.
No Regrets is an annual live one-day event for men ages 13 and older who are choosing to walk toward a lifetime of faith in Jesus. In real-time, attendees will view the sessions from platform speakers at Elmbrook Church, a non-denominational, evangelical Christian church.
Platform speakers include nationally known individuals Carlos Whittaker, Skye Jethani, Brady Boyd, Jeff Manion, Albert Tate and Gary Haugen.
There will also be live breakout sessions throughout the day covering a range of topics led by local pastors and community leaders and worship led by the Kenosha Bible Church worship band.
Individual early bird registration by Jan. 19 costs $25 and includes lunch. The fee after that is $30. To register, go to http://kenoshabible.org/noregrets.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAM
The following program will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Morning of Refreshment for Those Who Help Others,” 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 1. This is a morning for those helping others and working for a healthy society; people who step up and reach out through service organizations or churches; as family members, neighbors or local community; as professionals, public servants or volunteers. Participants will see how their service contributes to a life-giving atmosphere in the broad community. Donations will be accepted.
For more information or to register, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Submit information to The Journal Times Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Faith under sections; by mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; email Lmohr@journaltimes.com or fax information to the attention of Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1780.