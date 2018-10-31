MEMORIAL SERVICE PLANNED
Beth Israel Sinai Congregation, 3009 Washington Ave., will host a public memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, for the shooting victims of Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa. Beth Israel Sinai Congregation is a member of Racine Interfaith Coalition.
LIFELONG LEARNING PRESENTATION
“The Spiritual Practice of Growing Older," a lifelong learning presentation, will be given by the Rev. Ron Gramza at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, in Vogel Hall at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, 1509 Grand Ave. A discussion and social will follow.
ALL SAINTS WORSHIP SERVICES
The congregation will be lifting up names in remembrance of the saints who have touched their lives during the 8 and 10:15 a.m. services Sunday, Nov. 4, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Union Grove. It is also Commitment Sunday, the culmination of the three-week Stewardship Campaign when the pledges for 2019 will be blessed.
Yorkville United Methodist Church will host the other five churches in Circuit SE 15 for the annual All Church/Charge Conference at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4. The gathering will be presided over by the Rev. Forrest Wells, new district superintendent. Other United Methodist churches attending include Burlington, Caldwell, English Settlement, Union Grove and Waterford.
GUEST PREACHER
The Rev. Nicole Farley will serve as the guest preacher at the 9:30 a.m. All Saints service Sunday, Nov. 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. She is an ordained pastor in the Presbyterian Church (USA) and most recently served a congregation in Waukesha. Farley is the founder and pastoral artist with A New Creation, an arts ministry which brings communities into the creation of worshipful art together.
ALL SAINTS DAY CELEBRATED
All Saints Day will be celebrated during the 9:15 a.m. worship service Sunday, Nov. 4, at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St. The Rev. Dr. Martha Jackson Oppeneer will conduct the worship service which will include the North Pointe Bell Choir playing “Amazing Grace.” The Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “At the River” by Aaron Copeland.
DAY OF REMEMBRANCE CELEBRATION
Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community will celebrate a Day of Remembrance at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant. Those who have lost a loved one in the past year will be invited to come forward and light a candle in their memory.
ANNIVERSARY SERVICES
The Rev. Joseph A. Pipes' six-year anniversary services will be held at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at Greater St. Luke's Baptist Church, 1326 State St. The guest speaker at 11 a.m. will be the Rev. Arthur Gass of The Mount Zion Baptist Church of Waukegan, Ill. The Rev. Frantz Whitfield of Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Waterloo, Iowa, is the guest speaker at the 3:30 p.m. service.
WOMEN'S BIBLE STUDY
The monthly "Mug and Muffin" women's Bible study will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Raymond Christian Fellowship, 8638 Highway K. Attendees will go through a video-based Priscilla Shirer study "Discerning the Voice of God."
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “A Weekend Retreat for Veterans,” 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18. This is a free retreat designed to help veterans and current military members come to spiritual healing and reconciliation with God and with one another. This program is about spirituality, not religion. Significant others are also invited. Registration is required through Mayslake Ministries by calling 630-852-9000.
- “Middle Eastern Spirituality,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. The day will include story sharing and visual meditations focusing on Middle East Spirituality with a Lebanese lens. Participants will explore the resources of Lebanese poetry through the heart of Kahlil Gibran. Cost to attend is $45 including $10 non-refundable deposit and noon meal.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
