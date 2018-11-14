SHIRE TO SPEAK, PERFORM
Don Shire, internationally known trumpet player and evangelist, will join the congregation of Christ Church, 5109 Washington Ave., for the church's worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 18. Shire's tours and mission outreach have taken him to more than 30 countries around the world. The congregation's annual Thanksgiving turkey dinner will follow the service.
A Thanksgiving Eve worship service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21. The Chancel Choir will sing.
THANKSGIVING ANTHEM AND EVE SERVICES
For more than 50 years, the Thanksgiving choir anthem has been “Praise the Lord, O Jerusalem” (also known as the “corn song”) at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. Services will be held at 8 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 18. The solo portion was sung for many years by the late Orval Vyvyan, and is now sung by his youngest son, Mike Vyvyan.
A service of gratitude and giving thanks begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21. The Yorkville UMC choir under the direction of Ellen Jante will sing the anthem, “We Thank You, Lord.” Participating pastors are the Rev. Manda Stack of Union Grove Congregational UCC and Raymond Community UCC; the Rev. Robert Yarbrough of Union Grove UMC; the Rev. Amy Celikay of Caldwell UMC, the Rev. Sue Leih and student pastor Chris Van Beek of Yorkville UMC. Monetary offerings and nonperishable food items will be collected for the Union Grove Area Food Bank and Caldwell Food Pantry.
HARVEST DAY SERVICES
The annual Harvest Day service begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at Christ Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 815 Park Ave.
ANNUAL DAY CELEBRATION
The United Voices for Christ will celebrate its Annual Day at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive. The choir from Coleman Chapel African Methodist Episcopal in Kenosha will render selections. The Rev. Dr. Richard Shaw from St. Matthew Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Milwaukee will speak. The St. Matthew Church Choir will perform.
THANKSGIVING EVE AND PIE SOCIAL
A community Thanksgiving eve service and pie social will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6231 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, in partnership with St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Community of Waterford and St. Clare Catholic Parish of Wind Lake.
THANKSGIVING DAY, EVENING SERVICES
A Thanksgiving eve worship service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, and a special Thanksgiving Day worship service begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, at Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Who is in Your Spiritual Genealogy,” 9-11 a.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5. It is believed that exploring where a person comes from helps them recognize and appreciate who they are in regards to their faith, culture, values, tendencies and gifts. Participants are invited to explore the holy people they come from — both actual and chosen. An offering will be accepted.
- “Heralds of Advent: An Advent Day of Reflection,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Participants will prayerfully reflect on the visits by heavenly messengers that came to Mary, Joseph and the shepherds. They ponder how they too can be heralds of God’s grace and mercy to others. There will be opportunity to express creative response using acrylic paint. Cost to attend is $45 including $10 non-refundable deposit, supplies and noon meal.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.