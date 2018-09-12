GUEST PREACHER
The Rev. Susan Bowen will serve as the guest preacher during the 9:30 a.m. services Sundays, Sept. 16 and 23, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. Bowen is a chaplain at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. She has served three ELCA Churches in the Greater Milwaukee Synod and is a member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.
ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
The Songs of Faith will celebrate its 35th musical anniversary during the 6:30 p.m. service Saturday, Sept. 15, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at Greater St. Luke's Baptist Church, 1326 State St.
Guests appearing include The Starlight Gospel Singers, The Wright Singers, The Rev. Mosley and the Fellowship Souls, Greater St. Luke's Male Chorus of Racine, The Independent Gospelettes, The Queens of Harmony, The Sounds of Faith, The Milwaukee Quartet Singers, Doc Smith and the Disciples of Milwaukee, The Christian Jubilees of Beloit, Grand Mama's Boys of Waukegan, and The New Gospel Tornadoes of Muskegon, Mich.
The Greater St. Luke's Shepherds Care Ministry is sponsoring a dinner on Sunday. The cost is $10.
RALLY SUNDAY AT PLYMOUTH
Rally Sunday services will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1143 College Ave.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Rumi: Passionate Mystic and Poet” (Becoming Mystics and Prophets series), 10-11:15 a.m. and 6:30-7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24. The poetry of this 13th century Sufi Muslim scholar and teacher crosses all religious traditions to describe the common human life journey of growing into love. Presenter Franklin Lewis is associate professor of Persian Literature and chair of the Department of Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations at the University of Chicago. An offering will be accepted.
- “Resting in the Dark … Emerging in the Light: A Retreat for Those Grieving a Death,” 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. The experience of loss and grief is often described as a darkness. This journey through darkness is natural and essential for the slow gestation of our growing and “finding new life.” On this retreat, attendees will be invited to befriend the darkness and welcome the penetrating glimpses of light that give us hope and reason to go on, so that we can emerge stronger and with deepened faith. Cost to attend is $65 including $10 non-refundable deposit, handouts and two meals.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
