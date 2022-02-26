 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RELIGION TODAY

Religion Today

ASHES TO GO

In observance of Ash Wednesday, Pastor Darren Utley will be standing outside in the First Presbyterian Church parking lot, 716 College Ave., to offer a prayer and ashes for those who work or travel through downtown from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 5 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2. (enter from Park Avenue).

The idea for “ashes to go” was developed by the Episcopal Diocese of Chicago. Clergy stood outside their churches and at train stations and offered the imposition of ashes to commuters.

ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICES

These churches have announced Ash Wednesday services for Wednesday, March 2:

Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., Ash Wednesday worship service with Holy Communion, 6:30 p.m.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, 6:30 p.m. A light dinner will be offered at 5:15 p.m.

GOOD NEWS CLUB FOR YOUTH

First Evangelical Free Church, 2401 Ohio St., is offering a Good News Club for youth in grades K-5 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mondays through April 11 (when school in session). This is a free weekly club for children in which the Bible is taught with songs, stories and games. For registration information, go to cefwi.org/gnc or call Carol Berry at 262-989-6946.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com.

