CHRISTMAS CONCERT
St. John's Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., is scheduled to hold its annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. The Senior, Children’s and Handbell Choirs will be directed by Arthur Preuss Sr. The Rev. Jack Gilbert will be the officiant and narrator.
Pre-concert preludial music beginning at 6:45 p.m. will feature organ selections by guest organist Frederik M. Bach. The trumpeters include Diane Andersen, Aaron Block, Leif Lovdahl and Eunice Matter. Kristina Beier will be the flutist. The crucifer and Children’s Choir flutist will be Sarah Seils.
St. John’s Senior Choir, Children’s Choir and Handbell Choir will join to present several carol arrangements by Preuss as well as F. Melius Christiansen’s arrangement of “Beautiful Savior.”
The final number by the Senior Choir will be the majestic “And the Glory of the Lord” by G.F. Handel.
A reception will follow in the school cafeteria. Donations will be accepted for the St. John’s music program.
GERMAN AND CHOIR SONG SERVICES
An all-German language worship service is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St. The Rev. Nathan R. Pope will preach. An English translation will be available to follow along. Under the direction of Doug Nass, The Senior Choir sings "Tochter Zion" and the faculty of Wisconsin Lutheran School will sing "Stille Nacht." Students from Wisconsin Lutheran School will perform "O du froehliche" and soloist Samantha Pinchard sings "Still, Still, Still." The congregation caroling includes "Alle Jahre wieder," "Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen," "lhr Kinderlein kommet" and "Kommet, ihr Hirten."
The Senior Choir Song Services of Lessons and Carols will be held during the English services at 8 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. The Christmas Band will play pre-service and post-service music.
INTERFAITH DEVOTIONAL
An Interfaith Devotional sponsored by the Baha'i Faith of Racine on the topic of "Becoming Your True Self" is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the home of Barry and Loralee Uhlenhake, 3223 Wright Ave. Attendees are asked to bring favorite prayers, readings or music on this topic to share. Discussion and refreshments will follow. For more information, call 262-672-5269.
COMMUNITY CHOIR AT SERVICE
The Visioning a Greater Racine Community Choir will sing during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Dec. 9, at Gregg Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2237 Howe St. A sermon of hope and preparation will be given by the Rev. David Green. The scripture reading and lighting of the advent wreath will be celebrated as the congregation honors the birth of Jesus in this Christmas season.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
A Christmas concert is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive. The concert is presented by the Music and Christian Arts Ministries.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT AND EUCHARIST
A Christmas Concert and eucharist is scheduled to be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 9, at United Lutheran Church (at the Ministries at North Point Building), 3825 Erie St. The Case Master Singers perform a concert of holiday favorites. Eucharist will be celebrated after the concert.
A Christmas Kids celebration including music, dinner, movie and visit from St. Nicholas is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. To register, go to unitedlutheran.co.
CHRISTMAS MUSICAL
The "Bethlehem's Tower" Christmas musical is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road. The musical features the singing Christmas tree.
CHRISTMAS CANTATA
A Christmas Cantata is scheduled to be held during the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, Dec. 9, at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road. The Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church Senior Choir will present "Love Came Down at Christmas," a cantata accompanied by chamber orchestra and directed by Dr. Eduardo García-Novelli.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Soul Searching: The Journey of Thomas Merton,” 10-11:15 a.m. and 6:30-7:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10. Participants will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of Thomas Merton by watching and discussing excerpts of the documentary, “Soul Searching: The Journey of Thomas Merton.” This film examines the life of this modern American Trappist monk, artist, writer, poet, theologian, mystic, social activist and student of comparative religions. An offering will be accepted.
- “Evangelizer of the Americas: La Morenita,” 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, and 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. During this time of reflection, the presenter will play the guitar and teach songs in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Special prayers, including the "Litany of Our Lady of Guadalupe," will be incorporated into the presentation, and the symbolism of the image representing the person Juan Diego met on Tepeyac will be explained. An offering will be accepted.
- “Advent Taizé Prayer,” 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17. Taizé is a form of prayer begun by an ecumenical community of Christian monks after World War II. Today, this prayer is practiced throughout the world. Join an evening of prayer, silent reflection, scripture, ritual and simple meditative chants. An offering will be accepted.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
ADVENT SERVICES
These churches will hold Advent services:
- Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 La Salle St., 6 p.m. Advent vesper service on Wednesday, Dec. 12. "A Liturgy of Hope: The Gloria, A Heavenly Song" from Luke 2:8-20 is the topic.
- Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. midweek Advent services on Wednesday, Dec. 12.
- First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. The Second Sunday of Advent annual Christmas program.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 6:30 p.m. midweek Advent services on Wednesday, Dec. 12. The Advent series will focus on Luke 1:26-38 "The Child Who is a Virgin's Great Son."
- Prince of Peace Church, 4340 6 Mile Road, Caledonia, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12.
