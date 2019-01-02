INTERFAITH DEVOTIONAL
The struggle to communicate with people who's views differ greatly from yours is the topic of this month's Baha'is of Racine interfaith devotional and spiritual discussion at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, in the home of Barry and Loralee Uhlenhake, 3223 Wright Ave. People of all faiths are welcome to participate in a program of live music, prayers in the round and conversation. For more information, call 262-672-5269.
BAPTISM OF THE LORD
Special music will be “Wade in the Water” with guitar and vocals by the Rev. Paul Armstrong, retired pastor, at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday, Jan. 13, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. During “Remembering Our Baptism” at both services, the congregation will be invited to come forward, touch the water in the baptismal font and take a stone as a music video is played.
The second Sunday of the month is Mission Sunday when a special offering is accepted to support the church’s commitment to the Rev. Paul Webster, agricultural missionary, and to the Union Grove Area Food Bank.
NO REGRETS MEN'S CONFERENCE
The 2019 No Regrets Men’s Conference will be streamed live in high definition on Saturday, Feb. 2, at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St., Kenosha. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for registration, packet pickup and continental breakfast. The conference is held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This annual conference is for males ages 13 and older who are choosing to walk toward a lifetime of faith in Jesus. In real-time, attendees will view the sessions from platform speakers at Elmbrook Church, a non-denominational, evangelical Christian church located in Brookfield. Speakers include Steve Sonderman, Rod Hairston, Bryan Loritts, Dan Seaborn and Gordon MacDonald. There will also be live breakout sessions led by local pastors and community leaders, and worship led by the Kenosha Bible Church worship band.
The $30 fee includes lunch. Registration is available at the door. For more information, call the church office at 262-652-4507 or email ChedBallard@kenoshabible.org.
BAPTISM CELEBRATION
The Baptism of Our Lord celebration is scheduled to be held at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday, Jan. 13, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St. Two adults will be baptized and confirmed, and four children will be baptized.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Creating Connections for Clean Water” (Situations of Substance series), 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22. The stage is set for mining and other industry to expand, but at what cost? Degradation of Wisconsin’s rivers, wells and aquafers is already happening. Jacklyn Velasquez, an Equal Justice Works fellow and member of the Big Pine Paiute tribe, will discuss environmental issues facing Wisconsin’s tribal communities and share her experience of engaging with them in the face of continued adversity. Cost to attend is $10.
- “Enneagram Gifts,” 7 p.m. Friday, Jan 25, to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan 26. The Enneagram schema identifies nine human personality types as they reflect nine holy aspects of the Divine. This retreat invites participants to recognize and accept the gifts, challenges and call of our type and to better understand others. Cost to attend is $195 including $50 non-refundable deposit, overnight accommodations and meals. A commuter option is available.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
