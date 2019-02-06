MUSICAL DUET AT YORKVILLE UMC
Michael Luce and Mary Harmann will offer a duet of trumpet and piano playing “This Is My Father’s World” at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday, Feb. 10, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville.
The second Sunday of the month is Mission Sunday when a special offering is accepted for the church’s commitment to the Rev. Paul Webster's agricultural missionary, and to the Union Grove Area Food Bank.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION
Black History month will be celebrated during the 3 p.m. worship service Sunday, Feb. 10, at Greater St. Luke's Baptist Church, 1326 State St. The service will include gospel singing, praise dance and a reading. Special guests include the GSL Mass Choir, The Wright Singers, The Starlight Gospel Singers, The Trulights, The Songs of Faith, GSL Male Chorus, Psalmist Cicely Elam, the Rev. Mosley and the Inspirations and praise dancer Kim Cameron. Attendees are asked to wear African attire, but it is not mandatory. Soloists, groups and choirs are welcome to participate by calling Rhonda Bogan at 262-633-9853.
Soul food dinners cost $8 and will be served beginning at 1 p.m.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
The following programs are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “What Can We Expect Next?” (Situations of Substance series), 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19. Journalist and commentator John Nichols will bring his perspective on current strained times of political, economic and societal debate. He will share his breadth of experience and sage, often humorous, analysis of the times. Cost to attend is $10.
- “Soul Rich,” 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. Participants will reflect on the many ways they are soul-rich, individually and as a human family. Cost to attend is $45 including $10 non-refundable deposit and noon meal.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
