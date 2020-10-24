Religion Today

“Encompassing Culture: Reclaiming Indigenous Space, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, via Zoom. No matter where we are in North America, we are on land previously occupied by indigenous peoples. This presentation explores a unique learning approach to raising the visibility of Native people and helping connect all of us to the past. Patty Loew (Ojibwe) will share how she and her students created a virtual tour of Indigenous people, places and historical events. Loew is co-director of the Center for Native American and Indigenous Research at Northwestern University. Donations will be accepted.