HARVEST GATHERING
Union Grove Baptist Church, 417 15th Ave., Union Grove, welcomes Sam Horn, president of The Master’s University & Seminary, for a special Harvest Gathering service from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. A free lunch will follow.
Horn brings decades of experience in higher education administration and a passion for training men and women for gospel ministry.
Also present will be Jim Schneider, executive director of VCY America and host of Crosstalk America, a nationwide live call-in program which discusses challenging issues from a Christian perspective.
See more at MyUGBC.com/harvest-gathering.
SIENA CENTER PROGRAMS
CALEDONIA — These programs (one virtual and one in-person) are being offered by Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St.
“Christian Spirituality and Contemplative Yoga,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Participants engage in conversation and spiritual practices to help integrate one’s mind, body and spirit, and deepen one’s relationship with God. Includes an afternoon gentle yoga session. The $45 fee includes a $15 nonrefundable deposit and midday meal.
“Encompassing Culture: Reclaiming Indigenous Space, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, via Zoom. No matter where we are in North America, we are on land previously occupied by indigenous peoples. This presentation explores a unique learning approach to raising the visibility of Native people and helping connect all of us to the past. Patty Loew (Ojibwe) will share how she and her students created a virtual tour of Indigenous people, places and historical events. Loew is co-director of the Center for Native American and Indigenous Research at Northwestern University. Donations will be accepted.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.
