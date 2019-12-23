Religion Today

NEW YEAR'S EVE SERVICE
Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., will hold a New Year's Eve worship service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
OPEN DOOR PRAYER TIME
You have free articles remaining.
Plymouth Congregational Church, 1143 College Ave., will hold a New Year's Eve open door prayer time from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. Optional prayer suggestions are available.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Meditation, Malas & Mandalas,” 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. Features a day of quiet, meditation, walking the labyrinth, creative expression and time for a person to come back to their center. Participants will have the opportunity for simple expressive art by making a mandala and a meditation bracelet called a mala. The $55 fee includes a $10 non-refundable deposit, art supplies and a noon meal.
- “Wellness Wednesday,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Enjoy a midweek day of renewal. These reflective days for men and women include an opening prayer or meditation circle; the option for individual spiritual guidance; artistic expression in the creativity room; gentle yoga; and walking the indoor labyrinth. Yoga will be presented with a modification for those who wish to sit in a chair. The $35 fee for each day includes a $10 non-refundable deposit, supplies and noon meal.
- “Honoring Grief — Intending to Heal,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 21, April 25 and July 11. This is a grief support companion training program for those who are new to being a companion to the bereaved or for those who are currently supporting the bereaved in various capacities and want to hone their skills. All sessions must be attended. The $475 fee includes a $50 nonrefundable deposit, four books, handouts and materials, meals and CEUs. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Submit information to The Journal Times Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Faith under sections; by mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; email Lmohr@journaltimes.com or fax information to the attention of Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1780.