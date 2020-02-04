Religion Today

CHURCH CELEBRATES 181 YEARS
First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., will celebrate it’s 181st anniversary on Feb. 13.
On Wednesday, February 13, 1839, 22 people met in an old store building being used as a school on the west side of today’s Main Street between State and Second street. Alfred Cary was appointed clerk. A motion was made to vote whether to form a Presbyterian or a Congregational church. The vote was 15-7 in favor of a Presbyterian church. This is the date First Presbyterian Church was founded. Three elders — Herman Rice, Joel Sage and Alfred Cary — were elected to the session. The church initially joined the Milwaukee Convention, a religious association which held common beliefs rather than a parent organization.
On Nov. 30, 1839, session passed a resolution to appoint a committee to draft a Constitution and Rules for the Organization of a Religious Society in connection with the Presbyterian church.
As written on the first page of the Trustee Minutes 1839 to 1867, “At a meeting of the citizens of Racine held in the evening of the 23rd of December, 1839, for the purpose of organizing a Religious Society in connection with the Presbyterian Church, for the maintenance of the ordinances of the Gospel among us – Roswell Morris was chosen chairman and Thomas Wright secretary — at which meeting a society was duly organized by a vote of the persons present under the following Constitution….” The Constitution explained how the financial or secular matters of the Church would work and the first trustees were elected as a separate Board. The Board of Trustees reported to the Session. In 1992, the Trustees were merged with Session, which became a unicameral board (single legislative chamber).
The church would not become incorporated until 1852. A trustees meeting was held on Feb. 10, 1852, the for the purpose of becoming incorporated under the general laws of the State of Wisconsin. This was about three months before the completion and dedication of the then new 1852 building. Incorporation enabled the Trustees to take care of the church’s finances, without putting their personal assets at risk.
A Certificate of Incorporation of the First Presbyterian Society of Racine was signed on Feb. 11, 1852, by Elders Sylvester B. Peck and Alfred Cary. The initial six Board of Trustee members are listed in the document. They personally presented this Certificate to the State of Wisconsin, Racine County on Feb. 14, 1852, and it was received for the record on March 3, 1852, at 10 a.m.
On September 30, 1976, Stanley F. Bialecki, Register of Deeds in and for Racine County, certified and attached a copy of original 1852 filing is a true transcript of the original. This certification and the copy are located in the Church Archives.
Today First Presbyterian Church is member in good standing of the Presbyterian Church (USA). The 1839 First Presbyterian Society of Racine Constitution has been replaced with the current edition of the Constitution of the Presbyterian Church (USA) and the Presbyterian Book of Order. Registration with the State of Wisconsin, Department of Financial Institutions needs to be completed.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
The following programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Democracy: Meeting Today’s Political Challenges,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Journalist and commentator John Nichols returns to offer his enlightened perspectives, sage and often humorous analysis of the current political landscape. His fresh way of pinpointing issues will leave us with his belief in the power of people’s minds and hearts to meet the challenges of our times. The fee is $10.
- “Ukrainian Egg Decorating,” 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. Decorating Ukrainian Easter eggs is part of Easter preparation by many East-Central European groups. The process involves drawing designs using beeswax and dying the eggs in successive layers. This day is for those who are new to the art of Ukrainian Egg decorating, as well as those who have already learned the basics. The $55 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit, noon meal and supplies.
- “Spring Basket Making,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. Learn the art of basketry by creating a spring basket. Basketry is a rhythmic activity which lends itself to prayer and reflection, putting us in touch with our journey in life, as participants create something that is beautiful and useful. The $55 fee includes $10 non-refundable deposit, noon meal and supplies.
For more information or to register, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
