Religion Today

On Wednesday, February 13, 1839, 22 people met in an old store building being used as a school on the west side of today’s Main Street between State and Second street. Alfred Cary was appointed clerk. A motion was made to vote whether to form a Presbyterian or a Congregational church. The vote was 15-7 in favor of a Presbyterian church. This is the date First Presbyterian Church was founded. Three elders — Herman Rice, Joel Sage and Alfred Cary — were elected to the session. The church initially joined the Milwaukee Convention, a religious association which held common beliefs rather than a parent organization.

As written on the first page of the Trustee Minutes 1839 to 1867, “At a meeting of the citizens of Racine held in the evening of the 23rd of December, 1839, for the purpose of organizing a Religious Society in connection with the Presbyterian Church, for the maintenance of the ordinances of the Gospel among us – Roswell Morris was chosen chairman and Thomas Wright secretary — at which meeting a society was duly organized by a vote of the persons present under the following Constitution….” The Constitution explained how the financial or secular matters of the Church would work and the first trustees were elected as a separate Board. The Board of Trustees reported to the Session. In 1992, the Trustees were merged with Session, which became a unicameral board (single legislative chamber).