FIRST FRIDAYS MUSICFirst Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., will host “O Songs and Daughters,” a concert by Valerie Floeter on keyboards and Patricia Backhaus on trumpet and vocals. The concert, that features hymns composed by women poets, translators and composers, takes place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 2.

Floeter and Backhaus formed the group in 1998 and have performed around the United States and in Europe.

They have released six CDs.

Backhaus is a freelance trumpeter, conductor, composer, author of mysteries and brass instructor. She teaches organ at Wisconsin Lutheran College and maintains a large piano studio.

Backhaus has more than 700 compositions published by various publishing companies including her own, Floeter Music.

Both are very active musicians in their home church, Grace Lutheran in Waukesha.

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS RACINE — Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby and First Lady Dr. Renee S. Kirby will celebrate their 42nd anniversary of service at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 Grand Ave., on Sundays, May 28 and June 4.

May 28 has been designated as First Lady Day in honor of Renee Kirby. Pastor T.L. Howell from Christ Chapel Church will be the guest speaker at 8 a.m. The Rev. Dr. D. Crenshaw from Christ Community Church will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m.

Lawrence Kirby will be honored for 42 years of leadership and service on June 4. Pastor Carl McNeil of Starlight Outreach Ministry will be the guest speaker at 8 a.m. Pastor R. Sherman McCathern of Joy Tabernacle Church in Flint, Mich., will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m.

