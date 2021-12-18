Religion Today

LIVE NATIVITY

First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., will hold its 65th annual Live Nativity from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 22-23.

It will feature live animals, costumed characters and a recording of the Christmas story. There will be masked greeters standing nearby to briefly chat with visitors who come to view the scene on the grounds, or people can just stop by on the side of the street and view it from their vehicle.

NATIVITY DISPLAY

The Community Christmas Coalition’s annual Nativity display will be on exhibit through Jan. 7 at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets in Downtown Racine.

The 40-foot display will be fully lit, with soft Christmas music and a shoveled path around the display. There will be a small seating area and people wanting to take pictures can include the community Christmas tree in the background.

Donations to the Christmas Coalition can be made at any Racine area Tri-City National Bank or mailed to: Tri-City National Bank, 2704 Lathrop Ave., Racine, WI 53405.

CHRISTMAS WORSHIP

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., has scheduled these Christmas worship services:

Friday, Dec. 24 — 4 and 11 p.m. candlelight services/Holy Communion.

Saturday, Dec. 25 — 9 a.m. Christmas service/Holy Communion.

BLUE CHRISTMAS SERVICE

Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Ave., has scheduled a service with hymns, readings, Candlelight and a memorial tree at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.

CHRISTMAS SERVICES

Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., has scheduled these holiday services:

A Christmas eve candlelight service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.

A Christmas day service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25.

A New Year’s Eve worship service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE

Gregg Chapel CME Church, 2237 Howe St., will host its annual Christmas eve service via conference call at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. The conference call number is 19789905000; access code is 460491 then press the pound key. The service will consist of Gospel Christmas music and the presentation of the 12 days of Christmas from a spiritual perspective. Sign in begins at 5:45 p.m.

CHRISTMAS SERVICES

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, will hold a Christmas eve children’s service at 5 p.m. and a candlelight service at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. A Christmas day service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25.

LONGEST NIGHT SERVICE

First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., will offer a Longest Night service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, in the chapel. The gathering is to acknowledge that in a season where all is meant to be merry and bright many of us still know loss and gloom. Participants will light candles for loved ones and welcome the coming light of longer days.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.

