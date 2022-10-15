 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RELIGION TODAY

Religion Today

CATHOLIC SOCIAL TEACHING IS TOPIC

A presentation on “Catholic Social Teaching: Dignity of Life and the Human Person” will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave.

Tia Westhoff, associate director for Human Life and Social Concerns of the Wisconsin Catholic Conference, will speak. Attendeeds can learn about these principles that are deeply rooted in scripture, and leave with examples of how to live them out in their life.

This is the second of five presentations to be held at St. Rita Church. Other scheduled talks are:

Dec. 4 — “Call to Family, Community, and Participation.”

Feb. 5 — “Rights and Responsibilities.”

May 21 — “Option for the Poor and Vulnerable.”

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.

