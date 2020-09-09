Religion Today

Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community will resume in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant. Masks are mandatory and appropriate COVID-19 precautions will be taken. Zoom worship will continue to be available simultaneously for those uncomfortable meeting face-to-face. Sacred Journeys is an independent, progressive, inclusive Christian community with a focus on outreach and social justice. For more information, call 262-321-4890 or go to sacredjourneysracine.com.