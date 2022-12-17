Religion Today

DANISH CHRISTMAS EVE
Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Ave., will hold its 126th Danish Christmas Eve service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The service is all Danish except the sermon which will be given by Pastor Chad Kline. The rest of the service will be led by Erik Hansen, Tina Hansen and Anita Nielsen.
