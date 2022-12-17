 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RELIGION TODAY

Religion Today

DANISH CHRISTMAS EVE

Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Ave., will hold its 126th Danish Christmas Eve service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The service is all Danish except the sermon which will be given by Pastor Chad Kline. The rest of the service will be led by Erik Hansen, Tina Hansen and Anita Nielsen.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.

