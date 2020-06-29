Religion Today

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
These virtual programs are being offered by Siena Retreat Center via Zoom:
- “COVID19 Experience Sharing,” 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, or 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. These one-time sharing sessions will be led by facilitators trained in spiritual guidance. They give people the opportunity to share their experiences of quarantine, furlough, job loss, illness or death of a friend or loved one, personal illness, or other pandemic-related experiences in a supportive circle of not more than 10 participants. There is no fee; donations will be accepted.
- “SoulCollage Saturday,” 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 11. SoulCollage is a process of creating a personal deck of unique, collaged cards from found and personal images for the purpose of self-exploration, self-acceptance and soul-tending. Participants will reflect on their experience of the sacred and see how the images on the cards reveal their ever changing and ever deepening knowledge of their souls. Materials will need to be collected for the program. There is no fee; donations are accepted.
- “Women for Women,” 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18. Participants will join a circle of women’s wisdom and mutual support. There will be time for prayer, meditation and reflection through various stories, readings, creativity and music. The fee is $10.
- Siena Retreat Center has a number of micro-retreats available on YouTube. People should enter Siena Retreat Center into the search box at youtube.com.
For more information or to register for a program, go to sienaeetreatcenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
