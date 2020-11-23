SIENA CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are being offered virtually by the Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Advent Reflections: God of the Unexpected,” 10-11:15 a.m. and 6:30-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, via Zoom. Advent is a season of reflection on the mystery of Emanuel, Divine Life among us. This season that celebrates the surprise and the resilience of grace, participants bring their own spirit of love, courage and expectation. Free.
- “Watercolor Painting: Make Your Own Christmas Card,” 10:30 a.m.3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, via Zoom. Participants will paint their own expression during a day of reflection and the Light within them. They will design a watercolor painting which can be used later for a Christmas card. No art experience is necessary. Supplies will be mailed. The $45 fee includes a $15 nonrefundable deposit and supplies.
- “Taizé Prayer,” 6:30-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, via Facebook Live, free. Taizé prayer is a form of prayer developed by an ecumenical community of Christian monks in Taizé, France. Featuring an evening of prayer, silent reflection, scripture, ritual and simple meditative chants. People do not need a Facebook account to join but area asked to register.
For more information or to register, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.
