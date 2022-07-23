CHRISTMAS IN JULY
These churches will celebrate Christmas in July with special services Sunday, July 24:
Union Grove Congregational United Church of Christ, 1106 11th Ave., Union Grove, 9-10 a.m. People are invited to wear Christmas attire and accessories. Cash donations and easy to-go food items (cup o’noodles, macaroni and cheese, pasta cups, granola bars, pop tarts) will be accepted for a make-shift food pantry in the high school counseling office.
Raymond Community Church United Church of Christ, 8217 W. 6 Mile Road, Raymond, 10:45-11:45 a.m. People are invited to wear Christmas attire and accessories. Cash donations will be accepted to support two local families.
Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com.
