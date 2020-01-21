Religion Today

MISSION FESTIVAL
Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., will host a WELS Mission Festival at 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The Rev. Tim Flunker, WELS consultant for Hispanic Outreach, will be the guest speaker at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. services. He will speak about the cross-cultural mission work that is being done in the United States and here in Racine. The students of Wisconsin Lutheran School will be singing Cantata El Senor in the 10:30 a.m. service. Flunker has had his hand in organizing and helping mission efforts to Hispanic people all over our country and will also share his experiences and thoughts during the regular Bible study hour between services.
RABBI TO BE HONORED
Beth Israel Sinai, 3009 Washington Ave., will honor Rabbi Martyn Adelberg during a Shabbat service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, followed by Kiddush. He will be honored for 20 years of service to Beth Israel Sinai. Reservations are required by Jan. 20 by calling Beth Israel Sinai at 262-633-7093. Donations are accepted.
NO REGRETS MEN’S CONFERENCE
The 2020 No Regrets Men’s Conference will be streamed live in high definition from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St., Kenosha. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for registration, packet pickup and continental breakfast.
No Regrets is an annual live one-day event for men ages 13 and older who are choosing to walk toward a lifetime of faith in Jesus. In real-time, attendees will view the sessions from platform speakers at Elmbrook Church, a non-denominational, evangelical Christian church.
Platform speakers include nationally known individuals Carlos Whittaker, Skye Jethani, Brady Boyd, Jeff Manion, Albert Tate and Gary Haugen.
There will also be live breakout sessions throughout the day covering a range of topics led by local pastors and community leaders and worship led by the Kenosha Bible Church worship band.
The registration fee is $30. To register, go to http://kenoshabible.org/noregrets.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
The following program will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Adverse Childhood Experiences,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Studies have shown that exposing children to overwhelming, unsupported adversity can lead to significant physical, social and behavioral health outcomes. These outcomes are described as a national priority by many leading experts. The presentation will introduce attendees to the core tenants of Trauma Informed Care, which is both one of the solutions to addressing adversity and a roadmap for communities on how to promote resilience and healing. Cost is $10.
- “Wellness Wednesday,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. This reflective day for men and women includes an opening prayer or meditation circle and the options of individual spiritual guidance, artistic expression in the Creativity Room, gentle yoga, and/or walking the indoor labyrinth. Yoga will be presented with a modification for those who wish to sit in a chair. The $35 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit, supplies and noon meal.
For more information or to register, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
