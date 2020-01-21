Religion Today

Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., will host a WELS Mission Festival at 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The Rev. Tim Flunker, WELS consultant for Hispanic Outreach, will be the guest speaker at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. services. He will speak about the cross-cultural mission work that is being done in the United States and here in Racine. The students of Wisconsin Lutheran School will be singing Cantata El Senor in the 10:30 a.m. service. Flunker has had his hand in organizing and helping mission efforts to Hispanic people all over our country and will also share his experiences and thoughts during the regular Bible study hour between services.