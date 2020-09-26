“Exploring Spiritual Practices and Prayer,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 7-21. Participants will explore a wide variety of spiritual and contemplative practices, and examine how to strengthen one’s relationship with God and with others through discovery of new applications. Attend one or more sessions. The cost is $10 per session or $25 for all three sessions.

“Well-Being Wednesdays,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. This day of reflection for men and women includes an opening prayer followed by unstructured time with the options of individual spiritual guidance, artistic expression, gentle yoga, walking the outdoor labyrinth or grounds, or finding a quiet space to read or reflect. The $45 fee includes a $15 nonrefundable deposit and noon meal.

For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590. Siena Retreat Center’s special coronavirus protocol is accessible on the website.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.

