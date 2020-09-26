Religion Today

CONFERENCE CALL DAY
Gregg Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will hold a Conference Call Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. The free conference call phone-in number is 19789905000 (access code number is 460491). People may begin signing in at 2:45 p.m. prior to the worship service.
OUTDOOR WORSHIP
North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St., will hold an outdoor worship service at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, on the east side of the church weather permitting. A baptism will be celebrated and the life of Pastor Charlie Bauer-King will be remembered. People should bring their own chair. Face masks are required and social distancing will be followed..
SIENA CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are being offered by Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
“Supportive Grief Companion Workshop,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 3 and 17, (attendance at both sessions is required). This is a program of continued learning and growth for those who companion the bereaved, whether in a professional, volunteer or informal capacity. The topic is “Rituals.” This workshop will offer those who companion the bereaved an understanding of how grief rituals can assist the bereaved in mourning their losses and move towards healing. The $155 fee includes a $50 nonrefundable deposit, two training days, meals, book, and 1.6 continuing education units.
“Exploring Spiritual Practices and Prayer,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 7-21. Participants will explore a wide variety of spiritual and contemplative practices, and examine how to strengthen one’s relationship with God and with others through discovery of new applications. Attend one or more sessions. The cost is $10 per session or $25 for all three sessions.
“Well-Being Wednesdays,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. This day of reflection for men and women includes an opening prayer followed by unstructured time with the options of individual spiritual guidance, artistic expression, gentle yoga, walking the outdoor labyrinth or grounds, or finding a quiet space to read or reflect. The $45 fee includes a $15 nonrefundable deposit and noon meal.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590. Siena Retreat Center’s special coronavirus protocol is accessible on the website.
