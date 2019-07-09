{{featured_button_text}}

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

United Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1327 Blake Ave., will celebrate the church's 28th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, with the Rev. Gregory Daniels presiding. The theme is "Building on a Solid Foundation" (Matthew 16:15-19). The guest speakers will be the Rev. Daryn D. Crenshaw from Christ Community Baptist Church and the Rev. Demetris Crum from Second Baptist Church in Kenosha.

INTERFAITH GATHERING

The Baha'is of Racine will host its monthly interfaith devotional and spiritual discussion at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the home of Barry and Loralee Uhlenhake, 3223 Wright Ave. The theme for discussion is "Hope for the Future," focusing on what our community and world might look like when all people are treated as members of just one family. Attendees can share their favorite music, prayers, quotations or observations as the group prays in a circle and shares insights on the theme. Call 262-672-5269 for more information.

INTERGENERATIONAL VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

An intergenerational Vacation Bible School will be held Sundays, July 14 and 21, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. Each session of “Camp Yorkville” during the 9 a.m. combined worship service will begin with the singing of traditional camp songs and a skit on the VBS theme of “The Parable of the Sower.”

After snack time, Camp Yorkville will continue with activities, crafts and science each Sunday until noon. Each VBS participant should bring to the first session a clean, washed T-shirt to be decorated. The VBS mission offering will help buy seeds “to be sown” at the agricultural ministry at Mujila Falls in Zambia, Africa.

OLD-FASHIONED TENT MEETING

Blessed Hope Baptist Church, 4835 Taylor Ave., will hold an old-fashioned tent meeting with evangelist Dale Aguiar at 10 and 11 a.m. Sunday, July 14, and at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 15-19. For more information, call Pastor Matt Groll at 262-994-9314.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Submit information to The Journal Times Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Faith under sections; by mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; email Lmohr@journaltimes.com or fax information to the attention of Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1780.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments