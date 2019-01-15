SERMON SERIES BEGINS
The Rev. Sue Leih and student pastor Chris Van Beek will begin a sermon series exploring conflicts in the Bible during the 8 and 10:15 a.m. services Sunday, Jan. 20, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. The series begins with Cain and Abel, based on the scripture reading from Genesis 4: 1-16. For the next five weeks they will be available after each service for “Talk Backs” to discuss the sermon and also the different proposals coming before the Special General Conference of the United Methodist Church in February. The Kids In Christ’s Kingdom will sing “You & Me Together” at the 10:15 a.m. service. An advance special offering will be accepted for Human Relations Day.
ANNIVERSARY KICK-OFF DIVINE SERVICE
A 100th anniversary kick-off divine service begins at 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Randal A. Poppe, who served more than 34 years as pastor at Grace Lutheran Church from 1983 to 2017.
There will be some historical items on display in the Bartz Fellowship Hall. There is also a book for all who wish to have memories or photos preserved for the 100th anniversary. Scrapbook paper will be available in a basket in the narthex. Visitors may take a page to write out memories of Grace Lutheran Church and add pictures. Digital pictures and memories can be sent to Jeana Eaton at jeana.eaton@yahoo.com to be added to the book.
A pot bless luncheon will be held at noon.
EPIPHANY SERMON SERIES BEGINS
An Epiphany sermon series titled “Where in the World Is God?” will be held during the 8 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday, Jan. 20, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St. There are times that people are without hope and imagine that God is absent from our lives. During the season of Epiphany this sermon series asks this question. The Rev. Michael Zarling will lead the services.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Creating Connections for Clean Water” (Situations of Substance series), 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22. The stage is set for mining and other industry to expand, but at what cost? Degradation of Wisconsin’s rivers, wells and aquafers is already happening. Jacklyn Velasquez, an Equal Justice Works fellow and member of the Big Pine Paiute tribe, will unpack environmental issues facing Wisconsin’s tribal communities and share her experience of engaging with them in the face of continued adversity. Cost to attend is $10.
- “Morning of Refreshment for those who Help Others: All Gifts Are Needed,” 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 2. This morning is for all good people who step up and reach out in the face of other’s and the community’s needs whether through a church, organization or non-profit or whether as volunteer, professional or public servant. This is a chance to join with others in noticing the special gifts each of us brings to our service. An offering will be accepted.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
