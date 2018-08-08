OUTDOOR WORSHIP
Union Grove United Methodist Church will hold outdoor worship and a community church picnic on Sunday, Aug. 12, at School Yard Park, 1365-1399 State St., Union Grove. Activities will include a magician, bounce house, games and food.
SPECIAL MUSIC PROVIDED
Tony Roland will sing “Chariot” by Gavin DeGraw during the 9:15 a.m. worship service Sunday, Aug. 12, at North Point United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St. The church will hold an Art Gallery featuring artwork done by artists of the congregation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11.
PIANO DUET AT YORKVILLE UMC
Brothers Sylar and Jackson Sonnenberg will offer a piano duet, “Jesus Loves Me,” during the combined 9 a.m. worship service Sunday, Aug. 12, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Union Grove. The Rev. Sue Leih will continue the summer sermon series of “Little Known Bible Characters” with “Lot’s Wife” based on the scripture reading from Genesis 19: 1-26.
This is also Mission Sunday when a special offering will be accepted to support the church’s commitment to the Union Grove Area Food Bank and the agricultural ministry of the Rev. Paul Webster in Zambia, Africa.
SCOTT PROVIDES SPECIAL MUSIC
Saxophonist Jeremy Scott will provide special music during the 9 a.m. service Sunday, Aug. 12, at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Ave.
