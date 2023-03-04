PURIM CELEBRATION

RACINE — Beth Israel Sinai, 3009 Washington Ave., will host a Purim celebration on Monday, March 6. A Megillah reading begins at 6 p.m., followed by Klezmer music with the Maxwell Street Orchestra at 7 p.m.

It will be in-person or via zoom. Zoom link meeting, ID 811 5151 1468; passcode, 833720; phone, 312-626-6799.

Donations are accepted.

FEAST OF DEKOVEN

RACINE — A celebration of the Feast of Blessed James DeKoven will be held Wednesday, March 22, at The DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive. DeKoven was the most widely known and respected leader of the Anglo-Catholic movement of the 19th century and is listed on the calendar of the Episcopal Church.

The day begins at 11 a.m. in the Collegiate Chapel of St. John with the Eucharist and memorial at DeKoven’s tomb. A light lunch follows in Taylor Hall with Dr. John Magerus providing a short presentation on his work of writing a full biography of James DeKoven. The cost of the meal is a $20 donation. A tour of the DeKoven campus will follow. To learn more about the day and to RSVP, visit dekovencenter.org/dekovenday.