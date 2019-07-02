{{featured_button_text}}

SUMMER WORSHIP SCHEDULE

North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave, Raymond, will offer services at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 1 for its summer worship schedule.

A monthly midweek worship opportunity will be held at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month with word, music and fellowship.

INTERGENERATIONAL VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

An intergenerational Vacation Bible School will be held Sundays, July 7-21, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. Each session of “Camp Yorkville” during the 9 a.m. combined worship service will begin with the singing of traditional camp songs and a skit on the VBS theme of “The Parable of the Sower.”

After snack time, Camp Yorkville will continue with activities, crafts and science each Sunday until noon. Each VBS participant should bring to the first session a clean, washed T-shirt to be decorated. The VBS mission offering will help buy seeds “to be sown” at the agricultural ministry at Mujila Falls in Zambia, Africa.

OLD-FASHIONED TENT MEETING

Blessed Hope Baptist Church, 4835 Taylor Ave., will hold an old-fashioned tent meeting with evangelist Dale Aguiar at 10 and 11 a.m. Sunday, July 14, and at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 15-19. For more information, call Pastor Matt Groll at 262-994-9314.

