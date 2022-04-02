 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RELIGION TODAY

Religion Today

EASTER IN DOWNTOWN RACINE

Hope City Church will host Easter in Downtown Racine on Sunday, April 17, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St. Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. There will be free coffee and Easter treats, gifts for children and family photo stations.

MIDWEEK LENTEN WORSHIP

Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., will hold a midweek Lenten worship service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com.

