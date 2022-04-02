Religion Today

EASTER IN DOWNTOWN RACINE
Hope City Church will host Easter in Downtown Racine on Sunday, April 17, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St. Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. There will be free coffee and Easter treats, gifts for children and family photo stations.
MIDWEEK LENTEN WORSHIP
Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., will hold a midweek Lenten worship service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
