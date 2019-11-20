Religion Today

CHRISTMAS AT NORWAY
Norway Lutheran Church, 6235 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, will hold its Christmas at Norway Service of Carols and the Christmas Story from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. This is the annual opening of the Christmas season.
THANKSGIVING EVE WORSHIP
Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. Sixth St., will hold a Thanksgiving Eve worship service from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.
COMFORT & JOY HOLIDAY RETREAT
A “Comfort & Joy” holiday retreat will return to The DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive (21st Street), Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24-25.
This overnight retreat welcomes those in search of spiritual respite from the commercialism and busyness of the Christmas holiday. Susanne Sklar will once again lead this time together, which will feature readings and responses meant to help participants discover how and where to find comfort and joy at this time of year.
Sklar was born in Chicago and is a member of the Cumnor Fellowship in Oxford, UK, where she teaches and writes about religion and the arts. Before returning to Oxford, where she got her doctorate, Sklar taught humanities and theater in Russia, China and Sweden, as well as at Northwestern University, Carthage College and Shimer College in the U.S.
“Comfort & Joy” will open with registration at 2 p.m. Dec. 24, followed by the first session at 3:30 p.m., and will continue through breakfast on Christmas morning. Participants also have the option of attending DeKoven’s Traditional Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m. on Dec. 25, as well as the Christmas brunch, which will follow Mass.
Guests will stay in Taylor Hall, which offers a handicapped-accessible entry ramp and elevator access to guest rooms, as well as full-service dining facilities. Cost for the “Comfort & Joy” retreat, including accommodations and meals, is $100. For more information and to register call 262-633-6401, ext. 110.
PORTRAITS OF GRACE
Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31, Caledonia, will celebrate the season of Advent with a series entitled “Portraits of Grace” on Sundays, Dec. 1-22. This series will look at the stories of five important women in Jesus’ family line: Tamar, Rahab, Ruth, Bathsheba and Mary. Their stories are ones of treachery, bravery, loyalty, and scandal — and ultimately of God’s grace. The series will conclude at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, during the annual candlelight service. Christmas carols will be sung.
Call the church at 262-632-2111 for more information.
SHIRE TO JOIN SERVICE
Don Shire, internationally known trumpeter and evangelist, will join the congregation of Christ Church, 5109 Washington Ave., for the church's single worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Shire, whose Christian outreach has taken him to more than 30 countries around the world, will share his music and stories from his mission work. The church's annual Thanksgiving turkey dinner will follow the service.
Christ Church will also have a Thanksgiving Eve worship service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. The congregation's Chancel Choir will sing.
THANKSGIVING EVE SERVICE
Area churches and pastors invite the public to a Community Thanksgiving Eve service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. Food and monetary donations will go to area food banks.
For more than 50 years the Thanksgiving choir anthem at Yorkville UMC has been “Praise the Lord, O Jerusalem” (also known as the “corn song”) and it will again be sung Sunday, Nov. 24, during the 10:15 a.m. service. The solo portion was sung for many years by the late Orval Vyvyan, and is now sung by his youngest son, Mike Vyvyan. United Methodist Student Day will be supported by taking an advanced special offering and Han Yoon Lee, student pastor, will deliver the message.
THANKSGIVING SERVICES AT GRACE
Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., will hold a Thanksgiving Eve service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, and a Thanksgiving Day service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Advent Day of Solitude: Ever Ancient, Ever New,” 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Through this Advent day of quiet, participants can refresh their spirit by creating their own prayer day and schedule with opportunities for nature walks, reading, prayer, spiritual guidance and creative expression, framed by an opening and closing gathering. They may join the sisters for liturgy at 9 a.m. The $35 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit, noon meal and spiritual guidance appointment.
- “Advent Taizé Prayer,” 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. Featuring an evening of silence, reflection, simple meditative chants and prayerful candle ritual. Taizé is an ecumenical service bringing people together to pray for peace. Donations will be accepted. To participate in the choir or as a musician, contact Pat Shutts at 262-898-2584.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
