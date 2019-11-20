Religion Today

Don Shire, internationally known trumpeter and evangelist, will join the congregation of Christ Church, 5109 Washington Ave., for the church's single worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Shire, whose Christian outreach has taken him to more than 30 countries around the world, will share his music and stories from his mission work. The church's annual Thanksgiving turkey dinner will follow the service.

Christ Church will also have a Thanksgiving Eve worship service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. The congregation's Chancel Choir will sing.

THANKSGIVING EVE SERVICE

Area churches and pastors invite the public to a Community Thanksgiving Eve service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. Food and monetary donations will go to area food banks.