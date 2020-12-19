Religion Today

LIVE NATIVITY

First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., will hold its 64th annual Live Nativity from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 21-23. It will feature live animals, costumed characters and a recording of the Christmas story. Due to COVID-19 there will be less characters than in years past. There will be masked greeters standing nearby to briefly chat with visitors who come to view the scene on the grounds, or people can just stop by on the side of the street and view it from their vehicle.

HOLIDAY MUSICALS

Gregg Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2237 Howe St., will hold a “Stay at Home” Christmas Musical at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.

A “Praise at Home” musical and testimony service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.

Weekly worship services are being held at 3 p.m. Sundays. All services are held via conference call. The conference call number is 19789905000 with access code 460491#. For more information, call 262-633-5590 and leave a message for the Rev. David Green, pastor.

