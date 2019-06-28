{{featured_button_text}}

BAPTISM AT YORKVILLE UMC

An infant baptism will be held during a combined 9 a.m. worship service on Sunday, June 30, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road. Special music will be “Down to the Water to Pray,” sung by Rhythm and Praise.

GRACE LUTHERAN OPEN HOUSE

Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., will host an open house from noon to 4 p.m. The church is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and giving thanks to God for a century of blessings, including a newly completed elevator addition. The event will feature a day of games, music, crafts, information about the church’s activities and tours of the church. Information will also be provided about upcoming events, such as vacation bible school, National Night Out and the 100th anniversary church service.

CHURCH POTLUCK

First United Methodist Church, 745 Main St., will host a potluck at 11 a.m., following the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, June 30. Everyone is asked to bring an appetizer, entree or dessert that reflects their heritage. A list of ingredients should be included due to any allergies. Attendees will vote for their favorite dish and the proceeds will benefit the Church emergency fund. Morning church worship is at 10 am, with the pot luck to follow at 11 am. For more information, call 262-633-7632.

Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Submit information to The Journal Times Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Faith under sections; by mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; email Lmohr@journaltimes.com or fax information to the attention of Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1780.

