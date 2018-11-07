GUEST PREACHER
The Rev. Kara Baylor will serve as the guest preacher at the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, Nov. 11, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. Originally from Chippewa Falls, Baylor served for 13 years as an associate pastor at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church. In January of 2014 she began serving at Carthage College as the director of the Center for Faith and Spirituality.
ALL SAINTS' DAY
All Saints' Day will be celebrated during the 9 and 10:30 a.m. worship services Sunday, Nov. 11, at Christ Church, 5109 Washington Ave. Names of those who died in the past year will be read and a family member or friend will be invited to light a candle in their memory.
ANNUAL DAY CELEBRATION
The United Voices for Christ will celebrate its Annual Day at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive. The choir from Coleman Chapel African Methodist Episcopal in Kenosha will render selections. The Rev. Dr. Richard Shaw from St. Matthew Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Milwaukee will speak. The St. Matthew Church Choir will perform.
GUEST PREACHER
The Rev. Nancy Bauer-King will be the guest pastor at the 9:15 a.m. worship service Sunday, Nov. 11, at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St. Her sermon is based on Psalm 13. The Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “O Give Thanks,” a French Canon setting by Hal H. Hopson. In observance of Veterans Day, Jack Duchac will reflect on his “Remembered” moment.
LECTURE SERIES
Rabbi Martyn Adelberg and his wife Maria will share the experiences of their first visit to Israel in almost 50 years during a series of five lectures at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 14 and Dec. 5-19, and Thursday, Nov. 29, at Beth Israel Sinai, 3009 Washington Ave. Cost to attend is $50 for the series; free to members. A group tour to Israel in October of 2019 will be discussed.
ANNUAL ADVENT RETREAT
The annual Advent Retreat will be held Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in Taylor Hall at the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St. The program will be framed by a series of readings, written by the Rev. Travis Dupriest and presented by Max Dershem, executive director of the DeKoven Center. Dupriest’s thought-provoking homilies will reflect upon the entire season, flowing from Advent to Christmas and The Presentation. Guests can choose to be in silence, if they wish.
This retreat will begin with a reception at 5 p.m. Friday and continue through brunch on Sunday morning. Cost including accommodations and meals is $225 per person. To register, call 262-633-6401, ext. 110. More information is also available at www.dekovencenter.org.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- "Advent Day of Solitude," 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. Through this day of quiet, participants refresh their spirit by creating their own prayer day and schedule with opportunities for nature walks, reading, contemplative prayer, spiritual direction and creative expression. Cost to attend is $35 including a $10 non-refundable deposit, noon dinner and spiritual direction appointment, if desired.
- "Heralds of Advent: An Advent Day of Reflection," 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Attendees will prayerfully reflect on the visits by heavenly messengers that came to Mary, Joseph and the shepherds. There will be opportunity to express your creative response using acrylic paint. Cost to attend is $45 including $10 non-refundable deposit, supplies and noon meal.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
