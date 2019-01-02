Try 1 month for 99¢

GUEST SPEAKER

The Rev. Nathan Pope is the guest speaker at the Festival of the Epiphany of our Lord service scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St.

The service celebrates the Magi coming from the east to celebrate the newborn king. The Wisconsin Lutheran Middle School children will sing with a joint choir from Epiphany, First Evangelical and New Hope Lutheran churches.

TWO SERVICES SET

The congregation at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, will return to the normal schedule of two Sunday worship services at 8 and 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 6. The sacrament of Holy Communion is observed on the first Sunday of the month and, in the United Methodist tradition, all present are invited to partake.

Sunday School classes for ages 3 through adult will resume at 9 a.m. with the Kids In Christ’s Kingdom choir rehearsing at 8:45 a.m. 

ARMENIAN CHURCH CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS

A Divine Liturgy and Christmas Eve service is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie St. Fellowship will follow the services.

A Christmas epiphany and theophany service remembering the birth and baptism of our Lord is scheduled to be held at 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 6. The Divine Liturgy and Blessing of the Water Ceremony is held during the 8:30 a.m. service and Divine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m.

ALUMNI MASS PLANNED

Catholic Central High School is scheduled to hold an Alumni Mass for St. Mary's/Catholic Central graduates at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Immaculate Conception St. Mary Parish, 108 McHenry St., Burlington. The Rev. Larry Chapman will celebrate Mass.

An informal gathering for alumni will be held prior to Mass in Heim Hall at 9 a.m. Coffee and donuts will be served.

SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS

These programs are offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:

  • “Gautama Siddhartha: A Buddha,” 10-11:15 a.m. and 6:30-7:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14. Vimala Bhikkhuni will consider Siddhartha's early life in India, the culture and spiritual teachings of that time, and the journey he took to become an enlightened (awakened) teaching Buddha. The presentation provides an opportunity to better understand other cultures and religions. An offering will be accepted.
  • “Centering Prayer,” every Tuesday, 7-8 a.m. Start the day praying with others during 20 minutes of silent centering prayer, followed by 40 minutes of reading and discussion. An offering will be accepted.

For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.

