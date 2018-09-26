Subscribe for 17¢ / day

GUEST PREACHER

The Rev. Dr. Deb Bergeson-Graham will serve as the guest preacher during the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, Sept. 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

Bergeson-Graham is a retired minister of word and sacrament, and most recently served as the pastor at Faith Presbyterian in Franklin. She has also served pastorates and as a college chaplain in Idaho and Montana. Since retirement she has been substitute teaching and serves as a member of the Presbytery of Milwaukee's Commission on Ministry.

YOUTH AND SPECIAL GUEST SUNDAY

The youth and young adults will conduct the 9:15 am worship service Sunday, Sept. 30, at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St. They will share their experiences at Christian Disciple Farms Work Camp this past summer. Special guests include the Southbrook Ignite Student Ministry Youth Band from Southbrook Methodist Church in Franklin. The band is made up of sixth through 12th graders that began three years ago and have been a major part of many worship services integrated with adults.

BIBLE SUNDAY

 

Bibles will be given to second graders, and anyone older who have not received a Bible, during the 8 and 10:15 a.m. services on Sunday, Sept. 30, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Union Grove. This is one way the congregation fulfills the promise made at their baptism to help them grow in their faith. The Hims of Harmony will provide special music at the 10:15 a.m. service.

SERIES PLANNED AT ST. SEBASTIAN

The "Scripture through the Heart and Soul" series will be presented by Dan Scholz from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 2 and 9, at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant. Scholz will present "The Gospel of Luke" on Oct. 2, and "Acts of the Apostles" on Oct. 9. 

Scholz is currently the vice president of Academic Affairs at Cardinal Stritch University, and an active member of the Catholic Biblical Society and the Society of Biblical Literature.

AFRICAN SUNDAY CELEBRATED

African Sunday will be celebrated during the 9 a.m. service on Sunday, Sept. 30, at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Ave. There will be shared moments of mission trips taken by members of the church. An auction and luncheon will be held after the service. Proceeds from the auction will be used for Tanzinian projects.

QUARTERLY MUSICAL PLANNED

The Racine United Singing Units will present their quarterly musical at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at Searching Together Missionary Baptist Church, 825 21st St. Featured groups include The Starlight Gospel Singers, The Golden Jubilees, The Heavenly Voices/Wright Singers, The St. Paul Baptist Male Chorus, The New Omega Baptist Male Chorus and The Fellowship Baptist Choir.

PROGRAM AND DISCUSSION

Bill Schalk will present the program "Faith, Politics and Society: Sufficient, Sustainable Livelihood for All" from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at United Lutheran Church (North Pointe Ministries), 3825 Erie St.

United Lutheran Church is inviting the community to discuss key issues in society and consider a progressive Christian faith perspective. ELCA Social Statements will serve as a foundation for the discussions. Moderators will give a brief overview and summary of the social statements and then allow for open conversation among those gathered.

SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS

 

The following programs are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:

  • “The Dynamic of Energy in an Evolving Universe,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Attendees will explore  hidden wholeness from many perspectives such as evolution, science, spirituality, psychology, and metaphysics. Cost to attend is $55 including $10 non-refundable deposit, and noon meal.
  • “Women for Women,” 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 13. Join a circle of women’s wisdom and mutual support. At each gathering attendees will have time for prayer, meditation, and reflection through various stories, readings, creativity, music, and time spent outdoors. Participants will read and discuss “Chasing Francis” by Ian Morgan Cron. Cost to attend is $10.

For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.

Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community.

