Religion Today

MISSIONS CONFERENCE
Racine Bible Church 12505 Spring St, Mount Pleasant, will hold its annual Missions Conference Sunday, March 15. The theme is “Zeal for Jesus, Passion for the Lost.” Preaching during the 9 and 10:45 a.m. worship services will be the Rev. Cristian Barbosu, a missionary from Romania.
During the same times various missionaries will share their ministries in the Adult Bible Fellowship hours: Malachi James from East Asia, David and Kathy Possing from Minnesota, Terrell and Mary Smith working with Inter Varsity at UW-Madison, Dr. Ted and Rachel MacKinney from Nepal, Dennis Schermer from Harvest Productions, Jackie Niccolai from Care Net in Racine/Kenosha, Bill Thompkins from Food for the Soul in Racine, David and Ginny Long from Botswana and Denis and Linda Possing working in Honduras.
During the 6 p.m. evening service, missionaries from Romania, Botswana and the Horn of Africa will share in person and via video about their ministries. An ice cream fellowship will follow the evening service.
For more information, call the church office at 262-637-6536 or go to racinebible.org.
180TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
Raymond Community Church, 8217 W. Highway G, Raymond, will celebrate its 180th birthday during the 9 a.m. worship service Sunday, March 15. Refreshments will follow afterwards. The church was started in 1840 by the Shumway, MacPherson, Ellis and Upham families. The original name was Mount Pleasant Congregational Church since the area was called Mount Pleasant at that time. For more information, go to raymondchurchucc.org/180th-anniversary.html.
TAIZÉ SERVICE
First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., 6-6:45 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Taizé music emphasizes simple phrases, usually lines from psalms or other pieces of scripture, repeated and sometimes sung in canon. Scripture, prayer and silence come together in the Taizé experience to create a simple, deep encounter with God.
HYMN SING, LENTEN EVENT
You have free articles remaining.
These special events will be held at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville:
- An old-fashioned hymn sing will be held during the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday, March 15. The theme is “Strength in Tribulation” and the songs will include “Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen” and “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.” Methodist founder John Wesley’s “Directions for Singing” will be reviewed. Instead of a sermon, there will be a reflection on “Hymns 101.”
- “Loopy Yarn” led by Becky Leih, will be offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Participants will learn how to use this soft, washable yarn to make scarves or hats with their fingers. Cost is $10 for supplies or people can bring their own loopy yarn. Brands suggested are Off the Hook by Lion Brand (regular or Crayola) or Bernat Alize Blanket EZ. This is the third weekly Wednesday evening activity during Lent which will give an opportunity for “Practicing Balance — The Inward Journey.” Call the church office at 262-878-2388 to register.
LENTEN SERVICES
These churches will hold Lenten services on Wednesday, March 18:
- Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. The theme is "The Son of God Goes Forth to War." The Rev. John Roekle of First Evangelical Lutheran Church will share the message with the theme of "Skirmishes." A supper will served between services.
- First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., 6:30 p.m. The Rev. Russell Scoggins of New Hope Lutheran Church, Racine, and St. Luke Lutheran Church, Kenosha, will preach on the theme, “The Warrior Rejected by Many Followers.” “The Son of God Goes Forth to War” is the series title. Each midweek Lent service will focus on an aspect of our savior-warrior as he is promised to us, fights our enemies for us and triumphs over them for us.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 6:30 p.m. A light supper will be served at 5:15 p.m.
- Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3500 Lathrop Ave., 5:15 p.m.
- Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 La Salle St., 7 p.m.
- St. John’s Lutheran Church, 510 Kewaunee St., 4:15 and 6:30 p.m. Dinner is served between services.
BAHA'I INTERFAITH DEVOTIONAL
The Baha'is of Racine will hold a monthly interfaith devotional and spiritual discussion at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the home of Barry and Loralee Uhlenhake, 3223 Wright Ave. People may bring their own prayers, readings or music on the theme of "Self Growth — Instead of Finding Fault with Others." Socializing will follow.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Lenten Day of Solitude: Awakening of the Heart, Sacred Awareness,” 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22. After the opening prayer, there are opportunities for nature walks, reading, contemplative prayer, spiritual direction, creative expression or just quiet time. The $35 fee includes a $10 non-refundable deposit; spiritual direction appointment, if desired; and a noon meal.
- “Lenten Taizé Prayer,” 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, March 30. The Taizé prayer service includes silent reflection, scripture readings, simple meditative chants and a candle-lighting ritual. Donations will be accepted.
For more information or to register, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Submit information to The Journal Times Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Faith under sections; by mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; email Lmohr@journaltimes.com or fax information to the attention of Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1780.