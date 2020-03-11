Religion Today

MISSIONS CONFERENCE

Racine Bible Church 12505 Spring St, Mount Pleasant, will hold its annual Missions Conference Sunday, March 15. The theme is “Zeal for Jesus, Passion for the Lost.” Preaching during the 9 and 10:45 a.m. worship services will be the Rev. Cristian Barbosu, a missionary from Romania.

During the same times various missionaries will share their ministries in the Adult Bible Fellowship hours: Malachi James from East Asia, David and Kathy Possing from Minnesota, Terrell and Mary Smith working with Inter Varsity at UW-Madison, Dr. Ted and Rachel MacKinney from Nepal, Dennis Schermer from Harvest Productions, Jackie Niccolai from Care Net in Racine/Kenosha, Bill Thompkins from Food for the Soul in Racine, David and Ginny Long from Botswana and Denis and Linda Possing working in Honduras.

During the 6 p.m. evening service, missionaries from Romania, Botswana and the Horn of Africa will share in person and via video about their ministries. An ice cream fellowship will follow the evening service.

For more information, call the church office at 262-637-6536 or go to racinebible.org.

180TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION