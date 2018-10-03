GUEST PREACHER
The Rev. Steven Fringer is the guest preacher at the 9:30 a.m. Communion service Sunday, Oct. 7, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. The congregation will acknowledge and celebrate the 25th anniversary of his ordination and his retirement from active ministry.
Fringer has served as the visitation pastor at First Presbyterian for 24 years. He received his master of divinity degree from McCormick Seminary and is a licensed relationship and family therapist at Pastoral Counseling Service in Milwaukee and Racine.
WORLD COMMUNION SUNDAY
World Communion Sunday will be celebrated at the 9:15 a.m. worship service Sunday, Oct. 7, at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St. The Chancel Choir will sing “He Is Mine! (Ni Wangu) is a Swahili song from Kenya. Mae Ellis will be the soloist with Dominic Edmonston on the drums. Holy Communion will be served.
The annual Pet Blessing will begin at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 7. This worship service will be held in North Pointe Hall to accommodate the needs of the animals.
MASS HONORS MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALS
St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, 1509 Grand Ave., will celebrate Mass in honor of mental health professionals, caregivers, advocates and individuals who live with mental illness during the 9 a.m. Mass Sunday, Oct. 7.
Following Mass, all are invited to stay for Lifelong Learning in Vogel Hall. Talia Westerby, co-founder of Arise Milwaukee, will discuss her personal journey with mental illness. Through personal testimony, hear one person’s journey of the challenges of suffering from a mental illness coupled with the encouragement and hope that is offered through the Catholic faith.
Lunch will be served following the presentation in Vogel Hall.
ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
A celebration honoring the first year anniversary of the Rev. T.L. Howell as pastor, and his wife First Lady Felicia Howell, will be celebrated during the 3 p.m. service Sunday, Oct. 7, at Christ Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 815 Park Ave.
ANNUAL MISSIONS CONFERENCE
The annual Missions Conference will be held during the 9 and 10:45 a.m. worship services Sunday, Oct 7, at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. The theme is “Let Your Kingdom Come.” Preaching during the worship services will be the Rev. Muammer Karakaya, who serves as the pastor of the Kayseri Church in Kayseri, Turkey, ministers in three other Turkish cities and works with refugees coming in from Iran and Syria. During the same times various missionaries including Denis and Linda Possing working in Honduras, Terrell Smith from University of Wisconsin-Madison and Charlotte Murdoch having served in Papua, Indonesia, will share their ministries in the Adult Bible Fellowship hours.
During the 6 p.m. evening service, missionaries from Turkey will share their ministries.
WORLD COMMUNION SUNDAY
World Communion Sunday will be observed at both the 8 and 10:15 a.m. services Sunday, Oct. 7, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Union Grove. The choir will sing the Communion anthem, “One Bread, One Body,” at the 10:15 a.m. service.
SERIES CONTINUES AT ST. SEBASTIAN
The “Scripture through the Heart and Soul” series will be presented by Dan Scholz from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant. Scholz will present “Acts of the Apostles.”
Scholz is currently the vice president of Academic Affairs at Cardinal Stritch University, and an active member of the Catholic Biblical Society and the Society of Biblical Literature.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Meditation and Life Integration,” 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8. This series offers 20 minutes of silent meditation together and discussion of readings from the book "Living Buddha, Living Christ" by Thich Nhat Hanh. A offering will be accepted.
- “Supportive Grief Companion Workshop: A Program of Continued Learning and Growth for Those Who Companion the Bereaved,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27. This workshop will explore intentional ways grief companions can care for themselves as they care for others. Participants may receive 1.5 continuing education units. Cost to attend is $150 including $50 non-refundable deposit, two training days, meals, book and handouts. Registration deadline is Oct. 8.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
