RELIGION TODAY

MIDWEEK ADVENT WORSHIP
Raymond Community Church UCC, 8217 W. Six Mile Road, Raymond, and Union Grove Congregational UCC, 1106 11th Ave., Union Grove, will hold contemplative worship services at 6:30 p.m. on select Wednesdays. The services in Raymond is Dec. 7. Services in Union Grove are Dec. 14 and 21. Attendees will sing, pray, and read scripture together while reflecting on the Advent season.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
A Christmas concert will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St. Under the direction of Sharon Adel, organist and director of music, pre-concert music begins at 5:45 p.m. This year along with our Senior Choir, Handbell Choir, Children’s Choir, Trumpet Choir, vocal duet, vocal quartets, violinists, flautists and student piano music, the seventh- and eighth-grade Handchime Choir will perform. Donations will be accepted to support the St. John’s music program. Refreshments will follow the concert.