DISCUSS KEY ISSUES DURING PROGRAM

The program “Faith, Politics & Society: Sufficient, Sustainable Livelihood for All” will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, at United Lutheran Church (North Pointe Ministries), 3825 Erie St.

United Lutheran Church invites the neighboring community to discuss key issues in society and consider a progressive Christian faith perspective. ELCA social statements will serve as a foundation for the discussions. Moderators will give a brief overview and summary of the social statements and then allow for open conversation among those gathered.

PROGRAMS AT SIENA RETREAT CENTER

The following programs are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:

  • “Rumi: Passionate Mystic and Poet” (Becoming Mystics and Prophets series), 10-11:15 a.m. and 6:30-7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24. The poetry of this 13th century Sufi Muslim scholar and teacher crosses all religious traditions to describe the common human life journey of growing into love. Presenter Franklin Lewis is associate professor of Persian Literature and chair of the Department of Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations at the University of Chicago. An offering will be accepted.
  • “Made in the USA: The Surfacing of Grief,” (Spirituality Alive series), 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2. We as a country and as people of faith grieve how internalized are our racism, sense of American superiority and rule of economics. Come this night to reflect on the challenge and richness of diversity and our souls’ yearning for a more perfect union. Cost to attend is $10.
  • “Supportive Grief Companion Workshop: A Program of Continued Learning and Growth for Those Who Companion the Bereaved,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27. This workshop will explore intentional ways grief companions can care for themselves as they care for others. Participants may receive 1.5 continuing education units; attendance at both Saturday gatherings is required. Cost to attend is $150 including $50 non-refundable deposit, two training days, meals, book, handouts, and 1.5 Continuing Education Units. Registration is due by Friday, Sept. 28.

For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.

