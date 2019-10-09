MINISTRY ANNIVERSARY
A celebration for 40 years in ministry for the Rev. Fred L. Richmond and First Lady Barbara J. Richmond will be held during the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday, Oct. 13, at New Omega Missionary Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia. The Rev. John W. McVicker of Christ the King Baptist Church in Milwaukee will be the guest speaker.
100TH CHURCH ANNIVERSARY
Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., will celebrate its 100th anniversary at a 9 a.m. divine service Sunday, Oct. 13. The Rev. Dr. John Wille, South Wisconsin District president, will preach. The Racine Lutheran High School Brass Choir will provide music.
GUEST SPEAKER
Mary Beth Danielson will preach on the topic, “Servants of the Quest,” at 10 a.m. Sunday at Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant. Danielson has been active for many years with MayaWorks, a Fair Trade Guatemalan/North American organization that supports Maya women artisans, and she worked 10 years as the coordinator of an employment program for qualified inmates within the Racine County Jail. A former Journal Times columnist, Danielson writes at her website, marybethdanielson.com.
INTERFAITH DEVOTIONAL
The Baha'is of Racine will hold an interfaith devotional at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at N. Owen Davies Park, 16th Street and West Boulevard. In case of rain, the devotional will be held at the Uhlenhake home, 3223 Wright Ave. Bring prayers, readings or music that relates to the topic of "Service" to share.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:.
- “Both Suffering and Hope” (Spirituality Alive series), 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Participants will embrace the invitation to grow in mature faith drawn forward by the spirit. The fee is $10.
- “All Shall Be Well: The Spirituality of Julian of Norwich” (Mystics & Prophets series), 10-11:15 a.m. or 6:30-7:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Julian of Norwich, writing in the medieval period, is believed to be the first woman to write a book in English which survived. Her writings reveal an understanding of the intimate relationship between God and all that is created by God, and insights into the role of suffering and love in the spiritual life. Donations will be acepted.
- “Thomas Berry & Evolutionary Consciousness,” 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Presenter is Gail Worcelo, at minister at Green Mountain Monastery. Through presentation, reflective walks, art and ritual, this weekend offers connection with the natural world. The $275 fee includes a $50 nonrefundable deposit, overnight accommodations and meals.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
