CHURCH ANNIVERSARY
Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, will celebrate its 151st church anniversary Sunday, Sept. 8. This year’s theme is “Prayer Changes Things.” The Rev. Pamela Smith of World Changers International Ministries will be the 10:45 a.m. speaker and the Rev. Dwayne A. Gary, senior pastor of St. Paul AME Church in Glencoe, Ill., will deliver the 3:30 p.m. message. Wayman’s choirs, praise dancers and guest choirs will render selections.
RALLY DAY, SUNDAY SCHOOL
Rally Day on Sunday, Sept. 8, marks the return of Sunday School classes for ages 3 through adult at 9 a.m. at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville.
The fall schedule resumes with two Sunday worship services. The 8 a.m. service is a casual setting with praise songs and music videos. The 10:15 a.m. service is more traditional with organ or piano, choirs, liturgists, acolytes, ushers and child care.
Choir rehearsals resume at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 pm. Singers are invited. The Kids in Christ's Kingdom Choir rehearses at 8:45 a.m. Sundays.
The second Sunday is Mission Sunday when a special offering is taken to support the church’s commitment to the Union Grove Area Food Bank and the agricultural ministry started by the Rev. Paul Webster in Zambia, Africa.
OUTDOOR WORSHIP, PICNIC
Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., will hold outdoor worship and a picnic from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Pritchard Park, Ohio Street and Durand Ave. The Wisconsin Lutheran School children will be singing and Him & Her (Seth and Jenna Herlich) of Twin Cities, Minn., will be provide the music. Epiphany will provide brats and hots dogs and members will provide side dishes. People should bring a lawn chair.
SERVICE AND DINNER
Beth Israel Sinai, 3009 Washington Ave., will conduct Erev Rosh Hashanah services at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Guest speaker is John Dickert, former mayor of Racine. A holy day four-course dinner will be served at 5 p.m. The cost is $36. Reservations are required by Sept. 10. Send email to bethisraelsinai@att.net.
WORSHIP, RALLY DAY
Rally Day will be held during the 8 and 10 a.m. services Sunday, Sept. 8, at North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave. (Highway 45), Raymond. The Rev. Karl-John Stone will begin a new adult Bible study on the book of Psalms at 9:15 a.m. in the library.
WOMEN'S DAY
Christ Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 815 Park Ave. will celebrate its 20th annual Women's Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The Rev. Roxanne Cardenas is the guest speaker.
RALLY DAY, PICNIC
A community picnic will follow Rally Day worship Sunday, Sept. 8, at Christ Church, 5109 Washington Ave. The United Methodist church will have a single, blended service at 10:30 a.m. The potluck picnic from noon-1:30 p.m. will include yard games, a bounce house and other activities. Meat and beverages will be provided. People may bring a dish to pass for the potluck meal.
PET BLESSING
St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant will conduct a pet blessing for all pets at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Coffee, juice and treats will be served after the blessing. An outdoor Mass at will be held at 9:15 a.m. in the rear parking area. In the event of inclement weather the blessing will be moved inside to the school gym.
ST. EDWARD PLANS REUNION, DINNER
St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave., will celebrate 100 years of sharing faith with an all school/all years reunion from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Mass with Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki, former priests, sisters and teachers is at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, with dinner to follow.
Tickets cost $20 for the school reunion and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks. Beer and wine will be sold. A copy of the commemorative booklet being published for the centennial is included in the price of the ticket.
Tickets for the dinner cost $25 each or $40 for two. The ticket includes a full buffet dinner with beverages, wine and dessert. A copy of the commemorative booklet is included for each ticket holder.
Additional copies of the booklet can be purchased for $5.
For information and registration, go to www.saintedwardracine.org/100th-anniversary or call 262-636-8040.
