Religion Today

MEMORIAL DAY JOINT WORSHIP
In honor of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice, Union Grove Congregational and Raymond Community Church will hold a Memorial Day joint worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 29, at Ryan Moe/Michael Young Memorial Park, 67th Drive, Union Grove. A potluck meal will follow. Attendees are invited to bring salad, fruit, casserole or dessert to share, as well as yard games. People should bring their own beverage and chair.
