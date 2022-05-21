 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RELIGION TODAY

Religion Today

MEMORIAL DAY JOINT WORSHIP

In honor of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice, Union Grove Congregational and Raymond Community Church will hold a Memorial Day joint worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 29, at Ryan Moe/Michael Young Memorial Park, 67th Drive, Union Grove. A potluck meal will follow. Attendees are invited to bring salad, fruit, casserole or dessert to share, as well as yard games. People should bring their own beverage and chair.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com.

