Religion Today

First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., 6-6:45 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Taizé music emphasizes simple phrases, usually lines from psalms or other pieces of scripture, repeated and sometimes sung in canon. Scripture, prayer and silence come together in the Taizé experience to create a simple, deep encounter with God.

“Essential Oils and the Bible,” led by Elinor Offerdahl, will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. This is the second weekly Wednesday evening activity during Lent which will give an opportunity for “Practicing Balance — The Inward Journey.” Participants will to take time for enrichment and to learn, grow and explore — all while breathing in the spirit to find balance in their life. The cost is $5 if participants want to make a rollerball or spray bottle. Call the church office at 262-878-2388 to register.