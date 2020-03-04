Religion Today

TAIZÉ SERVICE
First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., 6-6:45 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Taizé music emphasizes simple phrases, usually lines from psalms or other pieces of scripture, repeated and sometimes sung in canon. Scripture, prayer and silence come together in the Taizé experience to create a simple, deep encounter with God.
LENTEN OPPORTUNITY
“Essential Oils and the Bible,” led by Elinor Offerdahl, will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. This is the second weekly Wednesday evening activity during Lent which will give an opportunity for “Practicing Balance — The Inward Journey.” Participants will to take time for enrichment and to learn, grow and explore — all while breathing in the spirit to find balance in their life. The cost is $5 if participants want to make a rollerball or spray bottle. Call the church office at 262-878-2388 to register.
LENTEN SERVICES
These churches will hold Lenten services on Wednesday, March 11:
- First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., 6:30 p.m. The Rev. Brian Schmidt of Trinity Lutheran Church will preach on the theme, “The Warrior Faces Satan's Ally — the World.” “The Son of God Goes Forth to War” is the series title. Each midweek Lent service will focus on an aspect of our savior-warrior as he is promised to us, fights our enemies for us and triumphs over them for us.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 6:30 p.m. A light supper will be served at 5:15 p.m.
- Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3500 Lathrop Ave., 5:15 p.m.
- Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 La Salle St., 7 p.m.
- St. John's Lutheran Church, 510 Kewaunee St., 4:15 and 6:30 p.m. Dinner is served between services.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Lenten Day of Solitude: Awakening of the Heart, Sacred Awareness,” 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22. Between the opening and closing gatherings, participants can create their own schedule with opportunities for nature walks, reading, contemplative prayer, spiritual direction and creative expression. The $35 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit, spiritual direction appointment if desired and the noon meal.
- “Following Jesus with a Little Help from Buddha: A Retreat with Paul Knitter,” 7 p.m. Friday, March 27, to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 28. This retreat will explore what Christians can learn from Buddhists. Topics include the experience and nature of God, the role of Jesus as savior and son of God, prayer and meditation, social action and contemplation. Presenter Paul Knitter is the emeritus professor of theology, world religions and culture at Union Theological Seminary, New York. The $195 fee includes a $50 nonrefundable deposit, overnight accommodations and meals.
For more information or to register, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
