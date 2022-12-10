Religion Today

FIRST EVANGELICAL SERVICES
A Service of Lessons and Carols presented by the Senior and Cherub Choirs will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St. At 10:45 a.m., a German service will be held under the theme, “Das Wort Ward Fleisch” (“The Word Became Flesh”). The service contains a series of scripture lessons and Christmas carols. The service is spoken and sung in German but there is English translation in the service folder. Pastor Nathan Pope will officiate the bilingual sermon. Christmas music will be played between services by the Christmas Band.
A Christkindlmarkt will take place in the lower level of the church from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. where visitors will find the Ladies Aid cookie walk and gift giving items including fleece blankets, themed gift baskets, dilly beans, Kwik Trip gift cards, sugared almonds, stovetop potpourri, crocheted items, American Girl doll clothes, coasters, lilac and lavender art, crafts and wind chimes.
ADVENT WORSHIP SERVICES
Midweek Advent worship services will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 14 and 21, at Union Grove Congregational UCC, 1106 11th Ave., Union Grove. There will be scripture reading, singing and praying reflecting on the Advent season.
