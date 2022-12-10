Religion Today

A Service of Lessons and Carols presented by the Senior and Cherub Choirs will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St. At 10:45 a.m., a German service will be held under the theme, “Das Wort Ward Fleisch” (“The Word Became Flesh”). The service contains a series of scripture lessons and Christmas carols. The service is spoken and sung in German but there is English translation in the service folder. Pastor Nathan Pope will officiate the bilingual sermon. Christmas music will be played between services by the Christmas Band.