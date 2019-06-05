Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 LaSalle St., is offering Vacation Bible School from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 10-14 for youth ages 3 through fifth grade. There is no charge. To register, call 262-633-3281 or 262-639-5849.
CHURCH CONCERT
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Tim Zimmerman and the King's Brass will appear in concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Calvary Memorial Church, 4001 Washington Ave. Donations will be accepted.
SUMMER WORSHIP SCHEDULE
North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave., Raymond, will hold summer worship services at 8 and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays through Sept. 1. A summer midweek worship service will be held at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.
Subscribe to Breaking News
Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Submit information to The Journal Times Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Faith under sections; by mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; email Lmohr@journaltimes.com or fax information to the attention of Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1780.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.