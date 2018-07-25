YOUTH CONDUCT SERVICES
The Youth of North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St., will conduct the 9:15 a.m. worship service Sunday, July 29. Rebecca LaSchiava will deliver the sermon based on the Gospel Reading, John 6: 1-13.
RACINE COUNTY FAIR WORSHIP
A worship service will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 29, during the Racine County Fair in the Center Stage area at the fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. Worship will be led by the Rev. Sue Leih and student pastor Chris Van Beek from Yorkville United Methodist Church, and the Rev. Robert Yarbrough from Union Grove United Methodist Church. Additional churches joining this combined service are the United Methodist churches at Burlington, Caldwell, English Settlement and Waterford Community. The “Hims of Harmony” quintet from Yorkville UMC will bless the service with their music ministry.
PRAISE ON THE PAVEMENT
St. Paul Baptist Church, 1123 Center St., will host Praise on the Pavement from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 29. There will be food, music, games, and more.
VISIT FROM PASTORS OF SISTER CHURCH
First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., is hosting the pastors from the sister church in Matanzas, Cuba, Aug. 4-11. Many events are planned for the Cuban pastors to visit Racine businesses and activities including a Milwaukee Brewers game.
Theo Leavell recently returned from the convention held every two years for the Presbyterian Church USA, called the “General Assembly” in St. Louis, Mo. He was one of three representatives sent by the Milwaukee Presbytery. Leavell is entering his senior year in college at George Washington University, and has remained active in the Presbyterian Church and serving on Cuban mission trips with First Presbyterian Church.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL PLANNED
"Shipwrecked: Rescued by Jesus" Vacation Bible School for children in grades 4K to five will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 30-Aug. 3 at North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 124th St., Raymond. Activities include Bible stories, music, and crafts. Registration forms are available at www.northcapelutheran.org.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL SET
Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Ave., will host Vacation Bible School with the theme, “Polar Blast, Where Jesus’ Love is Cool,” from 6 to 8 p.m. July 30-Aug. 1 for children ages 6 years old through students entering fifth grade.
