VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
“Dive Deep into Faith” is the theme of Vacation Bible School 2018 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 6-9 at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Union Grove. Vacation Bible School is for children ages of 4K through sixth grade (this fall) and there is no cost to attend.
Each day will include songs, stories, science, snack and activities. Families do not have to be a member of the church to participate. Vacation Bible School will conclude with a celebration lunch for students, family and volunteers on Thursday, Aug. 9.
Registration forms are available at the church or go to www.yumc.org. For more information, call the church office at 262-878-2388.
SPECIAL MUSIC PROVIDED
Davin Hallmon, clarinetist, will provide special music during the 9 a.m. service Sunday, Aug. 5, at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Gilson St.
VISIT FROM PASTORS OF SISTER CHURCH
First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., is hosting the pastors from the sister church in Matanzas, Cuba, Aug. 4-11. Many events are planned for the Cuban pastors to visit Racine businesses and activities including a Milwaukee Brewers game.
Theo Leavell recently returned from the convention held every two years for the Presbyterian Church USA, called the “General Assembly” in St. Louis, Mo. He was one of three representatives sent by the Milwaukee Presbytery. Leavell is entering his senior year in college at George Washington University, and has remained active in the Presbyterian Church and serving on Cuban mission trips with First Presbyterian Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.