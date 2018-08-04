Subscribe for 17¢ / day

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

“Dive Deep into Faith” is the theme of Vacation Bible School 2018 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 6-9 at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Union Grove. Vacation Bible School is for children ages of 4K through sixth grade (this fall) and there is no cost to attend.

Each day will include songs, stories, science, snack and activities. Families do not have to be a member of the church to participate. Vacation Bible School will conclude with a celebration lunch for students, family and volunteers on Thursday, Aug. 9.

Registration forms are available at the church or go to www.yumc.org. For more information, call the church office at 262-878-2388.

SPECIAL MUSIC PROVIDED

Davin Hallmon, clarinetist, will provide special music during the 9 a.m. service Sunday, Aug. 5, at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Gilson St.

VISIT FROM PASTORS OF SISTER CHURCH

First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., is hosting the pastors from the sister church in Matanzas, Cuba, Aug. 4-11. Many events are planned for the Cuban pastors to visit Racine businesses and activities including a Milwaukee Brewers game.

Theo Leavell recently returned from the convention held every two years for the Presbyterian Church USA, called the “General Assembly” in St. Louis, Mo. He was one of three representatives sent by the Milwaukee Presbytery. Leavell is entering his senior year in college at George Washington University, and has remained active in the Presbyterian Church and serving on Cuban mission trips with First Presbyterian Church.

Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Submit information to The Journal Times Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Faith under sections; by mail to Sharon Knox, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; email sknox@journaltimes.com or fax information to the attention of Sharon Knox at 262-631-1780.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments